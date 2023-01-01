1 Colombian peso to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert COP to NIO at the real exchange rate

1 cop
0.01 nio

1.00000 COP = 0.00952 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:44
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 COP0.00952 NIO
5 COP0.04760 NIO
10 COP0.09521 NIO
20 COP0.19042 NIO
50 COP0.47605 NIO
100 COP0.95210 NIO
250 COP2.38024 NIO
500 COP4.76048 NIO
1000 COP9.52095 NIO
2000 COP19.04190 NIO
5000 COP47.60475 NIO
10000 COP95.20950 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Colombian Peso
1 NIO105.03200 COP
5 NIO525.16000 COP
10 NIO1050.32000 COP
20 NIO2100.64000 COP
50 NIO5251.60000 COP
100 NIO10503.20000 COP
250 NIO26258.00000 COP
500 NIO52516.00000 COP
1000 NIO105032.00000 COP
2000 NIO210064.00000 COP
5000 NIO525160.00000 COP
10000 NIO1050320.00000 COP