amount-spellout.1000 Colombian pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert COP to MRU at the real exchange rate

1000 cop
10.20 mru

1.00000 COP = 0.01020 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
How to convert Colombian pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 COP0.01020 MRU
5 COP0.05102 MRU
10 COP0.10204 MRU
20 COP0.20407 MRU
50 COP0.51018 MRU
100 COP1.02035 MRU
250 COP2.55088 MRU
500 COP5.10175 MRU
1000 COP10.20350 MRU
2000 COP20.40700 MRU
5000 COP51.01750 MRU
10000 COP102.03500 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Colombian Peso
1 MRU98.00580 COP
5 MRU490.02900 COP
10 MRU980.05800 COP
20 MRU1960.11600 COP
50 MRU4900.29000 COP
100 MRU9800.58000 COP
250 MRU24501.45000 COP
500 MRU49002.90000 COP
1000 MRU98005.80000 COP
2000 MRU196011.60000 COP
5000 MRU490029.00000 COP
10000 MRU980058.00000 COP