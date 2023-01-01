5 Colombian pesos to Macanese patacas

Convert COP to MOP at the real exchange rate

5 cop
0.01 mop

1.00000 COP = 0.00209 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:09
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 COP0.00209 MOP
5 COP0.01044 MOP
10 COP0.02088 MOP
20 COP0.04175 MOP
50 COP0.10438 MOP
100 COP0.20875 MOP
250 COP0.52189 MOP
500 COP1.04377 MOP
1000 COP2.08754 MOP
2000 COP4.17508 MOP
5000 COP10.43770 MOP
10000 COP20.87540 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Colombian Peso
1 MOP479.03300 COP
5 MOP2395.16500 COP
10 MOP4790.33000 COP
20 MOP9580.66000 COP
50 MOP23951.65000 COP
100 MOP47903.30000 COP
250 MOP119758.25000 COP
500 MOP239516.50000 COP
1000 MOP479033.00000 COP
2000 MOP958066.00000 COP
5000 MOP2395165.00000 COP
10000 MOP4790330.00000 COP