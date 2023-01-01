amount-spellout.10000 Colombian pesos to Malagasy ariaries

Convert COP to MGA at the real exchange rate

10000 cop
11869 mga

1.00000 COP = 1.18687 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86921.1063591.98661.463541.620190.9340918.7957
1 GBP1.1504811.2729105.8341.683861.86411.0746521.6252
1 USD0.903850.785608183.14421.322851.464450.8442516.9889
1 INR0.01087120.009448740.012027310.01591030.01761340.0101540.204331

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian pesos

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Malagasy Ariary
1 COP1.18687 MGA
5 COP5.93435 MGA
10 COP11.86870 MGA
20 COP23.73740 MGA
50 COP59.34350 MGA
100 COP118.68700 MGA
250 COP296.71750 MGA
500 COP593.43500 MGA
1000 COP1186.87000 MGA
2000 COP2373.74000 MGA
5000 COP5934.35000 MGA
10000 COP11868.70000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Colombian Peso
1 MGA0.84255 COP
5 MGA4.21275 COP
10 MGA8.42550 COP
20 MGA16.85100 COP
50 MGA42.12750 COP
100 MGA84.25500 COP
250 MGA210.63750 COP
500 MGA421.27500 COP
1000 MGA842.55000 COP
2000 MGA1685.10000 COP
5000 MGA4212.75000 COP
10000 MGA8425.50000 COP