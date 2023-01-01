amount-spellout.1000 Colombian pesos to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert COP to KZT at the real exchange rate

1000 cop
117.76 kzt

1.00000 COP = 0.11776 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.90351.322750.7852381.463381.319955.49418.5518
1 EUR1.1068511.464090.8690851.619741.4609361.423520.5341
1 CAD0.7560010.6830210.593641.106320.99784541.953514.0252
1 GBP1.27351.150641.6845211.863611.6808970.671623.6257

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian pesos

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 COP0.11776 KZT
5 COP0.58879 KZT
10 COP1.17759 KZT
20 COP2.35518 KZT
50 COP5.88795 KZT
100 COP11.77590 KZT
250 COP29.43975 KZT
500 COP58.87950 KZT
1000 COP117.75900 KZT
2000 COP235.51800 KZT
5000 COP588.79500 KZT
10000 COP1177.59000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Colombian Peso
1 KZT8.49195 COP
5 KZT42.45975 COP
10 KZT84.91950 COP
20 KZT169.83900 COP
50 KZT424.59750 COP
100 KZT849.19500 COP
250 KZT2122.98750 COP
500 KZT4245.97500 COP
1000 KZT8491.95000 COP
2000 KZT16983.90000 COP
5000 KZT42459.75000 COP
10000 KZT84919.50000 COP