10 Colombian pesos to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert COP to GTQ at the real exchange rate

10 cop
0.02 gtq

1.00000 COP = 0.00203 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:22
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.903651.322850.7856391.462951.319955.49418.5536
1 EUR1.106611.463870.8693851.61891.460661.409720.5314
1 CAD0.7559440.68312310.5938981.105910.9977741.950314.0255
1 GBP1.272851.150241.6837911.862121.6800370.635523.6159

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 COP0.00203 GTQ
5 COP0.01015 GTQ
10 COP0.02029 GTQ
20 COP0.04059 GTQ
50 COP0.10147 GTQ
100 COP0.20295 GTQ
250 COP0.50737 GTQ
500 COP1.01475 GTQ
1000 COP2.02949 GTQ
2000 COP4.05898 GTQ
5000 COP10.14745 GTQ
10000 COP20.29490 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Colombian Peso
1 GTQ492.73400 COP
5 GTQ2463.67000 COP
10 GTQ4927.34000 COP
20 GTQ9854.68000 COP
50 GTQ24636.70000 COP
100 GTQ49273.40000 COP
250 GTQ123183.50000 COP
500 GTQ246367.00000 COP
1000 GTQ492734.00000 COP
2000 GTQ985468.00000 COP
5000 GTQ2463670.00000 COP
10000 GTQ4927340.00000 COP