5 Swiss francs to Tanzanian shillings

Convert CHF to TZS at the real exchange rate

5 chf
14,544.10 tzs

SFr.1.000 CHF = tzs2,909 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:12
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.9310.78583.5981.3761.514157.111.628
1 EUR1.07410.84389.8051.4781.626168.7751.749
1 GBP1.2741.1861106.5121.7531.928200.1742.074
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8790.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CHF2.908,82000 TZS
5 CHF14.544,10000 TZS
10 CHF29.088,20000 TZS
20 CHF58.176,40000 TZS
50 CHF145.441,00000 TZS
100 CHF290.882,00000 TZS
250 CHF727.205,00000 TZS
500 CHF1.454.410,00000 TZS
1000 CHF2.908.820,00000 TZS
2000 CHF5.817.640,00000 TZS
5000 CHF14.544.100,00000 TZS
10000 CHF29.088.200,00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Swiss Franc
1 TZS0,00034 CHF
5 TZS0,00172 CHF
10 TZS0,00344 CHF
20 TZS0,00688 CHF
50 TZS0,01719 CHF
100 TZS0,03438 CHF
250 TZS0,08595 CHF
500 TZS0,17189 CHF
1000 TZS0,34378 CHF
2000 TZS0,68756 CHF
5000 TZS1,71891 CHF
10000 TZS3,43782 CHF