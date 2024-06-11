2,000 Swiss francs to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert CHF to LKR at the real exchange rate

2,000 chf
6,75,412 lkr

SFr.1.000 CHF = Sr337.7 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:53
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.9310.78583.5971.3761.514157.1251.628
1 EUR1.07410.84389.7881.4781.626168.7551.748
1 GBP1.2741.1861106.4861.7531.928200.1462.073
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.880.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CHF337,70600 LKR
5 CHF1.688,53000 LKR
10 CHF3.377,06000 LKR
20 CHF6.754,12000 LKR
50 CHF16.885,30000 LKR
100 CHF33.770,60000 LKR
250 CHF84.426,50000 LKR
500 CHF168.853,00000 LKR
1000 CHF337.706,00000 LKR
2000 CHF675.412,00000 LKR
5000 CHF1.688.530,00000 LKR
10000 CHF3.377.060,00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 LKR0,00296 CHF
5 LKR0,01481 CHF
10 LKR0,02961 CHF
20 LKR0,05922 CHF
50 LKR0,14806 CHF
100 LKR0,29612 CHF
250 LKR0,74029 CHF
500 LKR1,48058 CHF
1000 LKR2,96115 CHF
2000 LKR5,92230 CHF
5000 LKR14,80575 CHF
10000 LKR29,61150 CHF