20 Swiss francs to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert CHF to LKR at the real exchange rate

20 chf
6754.50 lkr

SFr.1.000 CHF = Sr337.7 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.931050.78499183.59691.37581.51378157.121.62721
1 EUR1.0740510.84312589.78731.477681.62587168.7551.7477
1 GBP1.27391.186061106.4941.752631.9284200.1552.0729
1 INR0.01196220.01113740.0093901910.01645750.0181081.87950.0194649

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CHF337.72500 LKR
5 CHF1688.62500 LKR
10 CHF3377.25000 LKR
20 CHF6754.50000 LKR
50 CHF16886.25000 LKR
100 CHF33772.50000 LKR
250 CHF84431.25000 LKR
500 CHF168862.50000 LKR
1000 CHF337725.00000 LKR
2000 CHF675450.00000 LKR
5000 CHF1688625.00000 LKR
10000 CHF3377250.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 LKR0.00296 CHF
5 LKR0.01480 CHF
10 LKR0.02961 CHF
20 LKR0.05922 CHF
50 LKR0.14805 CHF
100 LKR0.29610 CHF
250 LKR0.74025 CHF
500 LKR1.48050 CHF
1000 LKR2.96099 CHF
2000 LKR5.92198 CHF
5000 LKR14.80495 CHF
10000 LKR29.60990 CHF