Convert CHF to JEP at the real exchange rate

5,000 Swiss francs to Jersey pounds

5,000 chf
4,373.14 jep

SFr.1.000 CHF = £0.8746 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:32
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Jersey pound
1 CHF0,87463 JEP
5 CHF4,37314 JEP
10 CHF8,74628 JEP
20 CHF17,49256 JEP
50 CHF43,73140 JEP
100 CHF87,46280 JEP
250 CHF218,65700 JEP
500 CHF437,31400 JEP
1000 CHF874,62800 JEP
2000 CHF1.749,25600 JEP
5000 CHF4.373,14000 JEP
10000 CHF8.746,28000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Swiss Franc
1 JEP1,14334 CHF
5 JEP5,71670 CHF
10 JEP11,43340 CHF
20 JEP22,86680 CHF
50 JEP57,16700 CHF
100 JEP114,33400 CHF
250 JEP285,83500 CHF
500 JEP571,67000 CHF
1000 JEP1.143,34000 CHF
2000 JEP2.286,68000 CHF
5000 JEP5.716,70000 CHF
10000 JEP11.433,40000 CHF