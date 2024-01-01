50 Swiss francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert CHF to BTN at the real exchange rate

50 chf
4,659.34 btn

SFr.1.000 CHF = Nu.93.19 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.9310.78583.6071.3751.513157.0151.627
1 EUR1.07510.84389.841.4781.626168.721.748
1 GBP1.2751.1861106.571.7531.929200.1392.074
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8780.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CHF93,18680 BTN
5 CHF465,93400 BTN
10 CHF931,86800 BTN
20 CHF1.863,73600 BTN
50 CHF4.659,34000 BTN
100 CHF9.318,68000 BTN
250 CHF23.296,70000 BTN
500 CHF46.593,40000 BTN
1000 CHF93.186,80000 BTN
2000 CHF186.373,60000 BTN
5000 CHF465.934,00000 BTN
10000 CHF931.868,00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Swiss Franc
1 BTN0,01073 CHF
5 BTN0,05366 CHF
10 BTN0,10731 CHF
20 BTN0,21462 CHF
50 BTN0,53656 CHF
100 BTN1,07311 CHF
250 BTN2,68278 CHF
500 BTN5,36555 CHF
1000 BTN10,73110 CHF
2000 BTN21,46220 CHF
5000 BTN53,65550 CHF
10000 BTN107,31100 CHF