Convert CAD to VND at the real exchange rate

50 Canadian dollars to Vietnamese dongs

50 cad
9,23,870 vnd

C$1.000 CAD = ₫18,480 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:47
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.6250.9320.786278.61.5167.25458.741
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3320.0180.0870.702
1 EUR1.07389.72610.843298.9241.6277.78463.026
1 GBP1.272106.3841.1861354.4211.9299.22974.727

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 CAD18.477,40000 VND
5 CAD92.387,00000 VND
10 CAD184.774,00000 VND
20 CAD369.548,00000 VND
50 CAD923.870,00000 VND
100 CAD1.847.740,00000 VND
250 CAD4.619.350,00000 VND
500 CAD9.238.700,00000 VND
1000 CAD18.477.400,00000 VND
2000 CAD36.954.800,00000 VND
5000 CAD92.387.000,00000 VND
10000 CAD184.774.000,00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Canadian Dollar
1000 VND0,05412 CAD
2000 VND0,10824 CAD
5000 VND0,27060 CAD
10000 VND0,54120 CAD
20000 VND1,08240 CAD
50000 VND2,70600 CAD
100000 VND5,41201 CAD
200000 VND10,82402 CAD
500000 VND27,06005 CAD
1000000 VND54,12010 CAD
2000000 VND108,24020 CAD
5000000 VND270,60050 CAD