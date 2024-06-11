Convert CAD to TWD at the real exchange rate

10 Canadian dollars to New Taiwan dollars

10 cad
235.22 twd

C$1.000 CAD = NT$23.52 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.6230.9320.786278.61.5167.25458.766
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3320.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07389.72410.843298.9241.6267.78463.053
1 GBP1.272106.3981.1861354.4771.9289.2374.771

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 CAD23,52170 TWD
5 CAD117,60850 TWD
10 CAD235,21700 TWD
20 CAD470,43400 TWD
50 CAD1.176,08500 TWD
100 CAD2.352,17000 TWD
250 CAD5.880,42500 TWD
500 CAD11.760,85000 TWD
1000 CAD23.521,70000 TWD
2000 CAD47.043,40000 TWD
5000 CAD117.608,50000 TWD
10000 CAD235.217,00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 TWD0,04251 CAD
5 TWD0,21257 CAD
10 TWD0,42514 CAD
20 TWD0,85028 CAD
50 TWD2,12570 CAD
100 TWD4,25139 CAD
250 TWD10,62848 CAD
500 TWD21,25695 CAD
1000 TWD42,51390 CAD
2000 TWD85,02780 CAD
5000 TWD212,56950 CAD
10000 TWD425,13900 CAD