Convert CAD to TND at the real exchange rate

500 Canadian dollars to Tunisian dinars

500 cad
1,138.875 tnd

C$1.000 CAD = DT2.278 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
How to convert Canadian dollars to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 CAD2,27775 TND
5 CAD11,38875 TND
10 CAD22,77750 TND
20 CAD45,55500 TND
50 CAD113,88750 TND
100 CAD227,77500 TND
250 CAD569,43750 TND
500 CAD1.138,87500 TND
1000 CAD2.277,75000 TND
2000 CAD4.555,50000 TND
5000 CAD11.388,75000 TND
10000 CAD22.777,50000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 TND0,43903 CAD
5 TND2,19515 CAD
10 TND4,39029 CAD
20 TND8,78058 CAD
50 TND21,95145 CAD
100 TND43,90290 CAD
250 TND109,75725 CAD
500 TND219,51450 CAD
1000 TND439,02900 CAD
2000 TND878,05800 CAD
5000 TND2.195,14500 CAD
10000 TND4.390,29000 CAD