2,000 Canadian dollars to Omani rials

Convert CAD to OMR at the real exchange rate

2,000 cad
558.618 omr

C$1.000 CAD = ر.ع.0.2793 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.5980.9320.787278.61.5177.25458.784
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3330.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07289.65510.844298.7851.6267.7863.043
1 GBP1.271106.2821.1851354.1981.9289.22374.735

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Omani Rial
1 CAD0,27931 OMR
5 CAD1,39655 OMR
10 CAD2,79309 OMR
20 CAD5,58618 OMR
50 CAD13,96545 OMR
100 CAD27,93090 OMR
250 CAD69,82725 OMR
500 CAD139,65450 OMR
1000 CAD279,30900 OMR
2000 CAD558,61800 OMR
5000 CAD1.396,54500 OMR
10000 CAD2.793,09000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Canadian Dollar
1 OMR3,58027 CAD
5 OMR17,90135 CAD
10 OMR35,80270 CAD
20 OMR71,60540 CAD
50 OMR179,01350 CAD
100 OMR358,02700 CAD
250 OMR895,06750 CAD
500 OMR1.790,13500 CAD
1000 OMR3.580,27000 CAD
2000 OMR7.160,54000 CAD
5000 OMR17.901,35000 CAD
10000 OMR35.802,70000 CAD