Convert CAD to NIO at the real exchange rate

100 Canadian dollars to Nicaraguan córdobas

100 cad
2674.49 nio

C$1.000 CAD = C$26.74 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:59
Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.59060.93250.786565278.61.516767.2543558.7818
1 INR0.011963110.01115540.009409743.332910.01814510.08678430.703211
1 EUR1.072489.642610.84352298.7711.626577.7795663.0376
1 GBP1.27135106.2731.185511354.1981.928339.2228274.7322

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 CAD26.74490 NIO
5 CAD133.72450 NIO
10 CAD267.44900 NIO
20 CAD534.89800 NIO
50 CAD1337.24500 NIO
100 CAD2674.49000 NIO
250 CAD6686.22500 NIO
500 CAD13372.45000 NIO
1000 CAD26744.90000 NIO
2000 CAD53489.80000 NIO
5000 CAD133724.50000 NIO
10000 CAD267449.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Canadian Dollar
1 NIO0.03739 CAD
5 NIO0.18695 CAD
10 NIO0.37390 CAD
20 NIO0.74781 CAD
50 NIO1.86952 CAD
100 NIO3.73903 CAD
250 NIO9.34758 CAD
500 NIO18.69515 CAD
1000 NIO37.39030 CAD
2000 NIO74.78060 CAD
5000 NIO186.95150 CAD
10000 NIO373.90300 CAD