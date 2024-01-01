20 Canadian dollars to Croatian kunas

Convert CAD to HRK at the real exchange rate

20 cad
101.96 hrk

C$1.000 CAD = kn5.098 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:56
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.57670.93170.784714278.61.514127.2542558.7592
1 INR0.011965110.01114790.009389153.333460.01811650.08679750.703057
1 EUR1.073389.702910.842265299.0211.62517.7859963.0662
1 GBP1.27435106.5061.187271355.0341.929529.2444574.8798

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 CAD5.09793 HRK
5 CAD25.48965 HRK
10 CAD50.97930 HRK
20 CAD101.95860 HRK
50 CAD254.89650 HRK
100 CAD509.79300 HRK
250 CAD1274.48250 HRK
500 CAD2548.96500 HRK
1000 CAD5097.93000 HRK
2000 CAD10195.86000 HRK
5000 CAD25489.65000 HRK
10000 CAD50979.30000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Canadian Dollar
1 HRK0.19616 CAD
5 HRK0.98079 CAD
10 HRK1.96158 CAD
20 HRK3.92316 CAD
50 HRK9.80790 CAD
100 HRK19.61580 CAD
250 HRK49.03950 CAD
500 HRK98.07900 CAD
1000 HRK196.15800 CAD
2000 HRK392.31600 CAD
5000 HRK980.79000 CAD
10000 HRK1961.58000 CAD