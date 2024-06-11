5 Canadian dollars to Guinean francs

Convert CAD to GNF at the real exchange rate

5 cad
31,227 gnf

C$1.000 CAD = GFr6,245 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.5760.9320.785278.61.5157.25458.749
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3340.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07389.70210.842299.0211.6267.78663.056
1 GBP1.274106.5051.1871355.0341.939.24474.867

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 CAD6.245,36000 GNF
5 CAD31.226,80000 GNF
10 CAD62.453,60000 GNF
20 CAD124.907,20000 GNF
50 CAD312.268,00000 GNF
100 CAD624.536,00000 GNF
250 CAD1.561.340,00000 GNF
500 CAD3.122.680,00000 GNF
1000 CAD6.245.360,00000 GNF
2000 CAD12.490.720,00000 GNF
5000 CAD31.226.800,00000 GNF
10000 CAD62.453.600,00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Canadian Dollar
1 GNF0,00016 CAD
5 GNF0,00080 CAD
10 GNF0,00160 CAD
20 GNF0,00320 CAD
50 GNF0,00801 CAD
100 GNF0,01601 CAD
250 GNF0,04003 CAD
500 GNF0,08006 CAD
1000 GNF0,16012 CAD
2000 GNF0,32024 CAD
5000 GNF0,80060 CAD
10000 GNF1,60119 CAD