Convert CAD to GEL at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Canadian dollars to Georgian laris

1,000 cad
2,080.53 gel

C$1.000 CAD = ₾2.081 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:40
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.5740.9320.785278.61.5157.25458.77
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3340.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07389.71310.842299.0631.6267.78763.087
1 GBP1.274106.5111.1871355.0621.939.24574.9

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 CAD2,08053 GEL
5 CAD10,40265 GEL
10 CAD20,80530 GEL
20 CAD41,61060 GEL
50 CAD104,02650 GEL
100 CAD208,05300 GEL
250 CAD520,13250 GEL
500 CAD1.040,26500 GEL
1000 CAD2.080,53000 GEL
2000 CAD4.161,06000 GEL
5000 CAD10.402,65000 GEL
10000 CAD20.805,30000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Canadian Dollar
1 GEL0,48065 CAD
5 GEL2,40323 CAD
10 GEL4,80646 CAD
20 GEL9,61292 CAD
50 GEL24,03230 CAD
100 GEL48,06460 CAD
250 GEL120,16150 CAD
500 GEL240,32300 CAD
1000 GEL480,64600 CAD
2000 GEL961,29200 CAD
5000 GEL2.403,23000 CAD
10000 GEL4.806,46000 CAD