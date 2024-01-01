1 Canadian dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert CAD to BTN at the real exchange rate

1 cad
60.68 btn

C$1.000 CAD = Nu.60.68 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:41
Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.55990.93060.784529278.61.515047.254358.7559
1 INR0.011967510.01113720.009388823.334140.01813110.08681560.703159
1 EUR1.0745589.789310.84304299.371.627987.7951163.1362
1 GBP1.27465106.511.186181355.1171.931149.2466974.8932

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Canadian dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CAD60.67710 BTN
5 CAD303.38550 BTN
10 CAD606.77100 BTN
20 CAD1213.54200 BTN
50 CAD3033.85500 BTN
100 CAD6067.71000 BTN
250 CAD15169.27500 BTN
500 CAD30338.55000 BTN
1000 CAD60677.10000 BTN
2000 CAD121354.20000 BTN
5000 CAD303385.50000 BTN
10000 CAD606771.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Canadian Dollar
1 BTN0.01648 CAD
5 BTN0.08240 CAD
10 BTN0.16481 CAD
20 BTN0.32961 CAD
50 BTN0.82404 CAD
100 BTN1.64807 CAD
250 BTN4.12018 CAD
500 BTN8.24035 CAD
1000 BTN16.48070 CAD
2000 BTN32.96140 CAD
5000 BTN82.40350 CAD
10000 BTN164.80700 CAD