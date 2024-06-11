Convert CAD to BND at the real exchange rate

5,000 Canadian dollars to Brunei dollars

5,000 cad
4,911.41 bnd

C$1.000 CAD = B$0.9823 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.5570.9310.784278.61.5157.25458.776
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3340.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07489.77810.843299.3421.6287.79463.151
1 GBP1.275106.5141.1861355.1451.9319.24774.924

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 CAD0,98228 BND
5 CAD4,91141 BND
10 CAD9,82281 BND
20 CAD19,64562 BND
50 CAD49,11405 BND
100 CAD98,22810 BND
250 CAD245,57025 BND
500 CAD491,14050 BND
1000 CAD982,28100 BND
2000 CAD1.964,56200 BND
5000 CAD4.911,40500 BND
10000 CAD9.822,81000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 BND1,01804 CAD
5 BND5,09020 CAD
10 BND10,18040 CAD
20 BND20,36080 CAD
50 BND50,90200 CAD
100 BND101,80400 CAD
250 BND254,51000 CAD
500 BND509,02000 CAD
1000 BND1.018,04000 CAD
2000 BND2.036,08000 CAD
5000 BND5.090,20000 CAD
10000 BND10.180,40000 CAD