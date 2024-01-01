20 Australian dollars to East Caribbean dollars

Convert AUD to XCD at the real exchange rate

20 aud
35.69 xcd

A$1.000 AUD = $1.784 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78583.6010.9311.627157.0451.3761.353
1 GBP1.2741106.5371.1862.074200.131.7531.724
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8790.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84389.81711.748168.721.4781.453

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 AUD1,78430 XCD
5 AUD8,92150 XCD
10 AUD17,84300 XCD
20 AUD35,68600 XCD
50 AUD89,21500 XCD
100 AUD178,43000 XCD
250 AUD446,07500 XCD
500 AUD892,15000 XCD
1000 AUD1.784,30000 XCD
2000 AUD3.568,60000 XCD
5000 AUD8.921,50000 XCD
10000 AUD17.843,00000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 XCD0,56045 AUD
5 XCD2,80223 AUD
10 XCD5,60445 AUD
20 XCD11,20890 AUD
50 XCD28,02225 AUD
100 XCD56,04450 AUD
250 XCD140,11125 AUD
500 XCD280,22250 AUD
1000 XCD560,44500 AUD
2000 XCD1.120,89000 AUD
5000 XCD2.802,22500 AUD
10000 XCD5.604,45000 AUD