2,000 Australian dollars to Seychellois rupees

Convert AUD to SCR at the real exchange rate

2,000 aud
18,002.98 scr

A$1.000 AUD = ₨9.001 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78583.6040.9311.628157.0851.3761.353
1 GBP1.2731106.4661.1852.074200.041.7521.723
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8790.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84489.81211.749168.751.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 AUD9,00149 SCR
5 AUD45,00745 SCR
10 AUD90,01490 SCR
20 AUD180,02980 SCR
50 AUD450,07450 SCR
100 AUD900,14900 SCR
250 AUD2.250,37250 SCR
500 AUD4.500,74500 SCR
1000 AUD9.001,49000 SCR
2000 AUD18.002,98000 SCR
5000 AUD45.007,45000 SCR
10000 AUD90.014,90000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 SCR0,11109 AUD
5 SCR0,55547 AUD
10 SCR1,11093 AUD
20 SCR2,22186 AUD
50 SCR5,55465 AUD
100 SCR11,10930 AUD
250 SCR27,77325 AUD
500 SCR55,54650 AUD
1000 SCR111,09300 AUD
2000 SCR222,18600 AUD
5000 SCR555,46500 AUD
10000 SCR1.110,93000 AUD