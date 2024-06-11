Convert AUD to NAD at the real exchange rate

10 Australian dollars to Namibian dollars

10 aud
122.76 nad

A$1.000 AUD = $12.28 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.6090.9311.629157.2151.3761.354
1 GBP1.2731106.4221.1852.074200.1111.7521.723
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.880.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84489.79211.75168.841.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 AUD12,27560 NAD
5 AUD61,37800 NAD
10 AUD122,75600 NAD
20 AUD245,51200 NAD
50 AUD613,78000 NAD
100 AUD1.227,56000 NAD
250 AUD3.068,90000 NAD
500 AUD6.137,80000 NAD
1000 AUD12.275,60000 NAD
2000 AUD24.551,20000 NAD
5000 AUD61.378,00000 NAD
10000 AUD122.756,00000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 NAD0,08146 AUD
5 NAD0,40731 AUD
10 NAD0,81462 AUD
20 NAD1,62925 AUD
50 NAD4,07312 AUD
100 NAD8,14623 AUD
250 NAD20,36558 AUD
500 NAD40,73115 AUD
1000 NAD81,46230 AUD
2000 NAD162,92460 AUD
5000 NAD407,31150 AUD
10000 NAD814,62300 AUD