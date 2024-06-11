10 Australian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert AUD to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 aud
2,001.69 lkr

A$1.000 AUD = Sr200.2 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:15
How to convert Australian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AUD200,16900 LKR
5 AUD1.000,84500 LKR
10 AUD2.001,69000 LKR
20 AUD4.003,38000 LKR
50 AUD10.008,45000 LKR
100 AUD20.016,90000 LKR
250 AUD50.042,25000 LKR
500 AUD100.084,50000 LKR
1000 AUD200.169,00000 LKR
2000 AUD400.338,00000 LKR
5000 AUD1.000.845,00000 LKR
10000 AUD2.001.690,00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 LKR0,00500 AUD
5 LKR0,02498 AUD
10 LKR0,04996 AUD
20 LKR0,09992 AUD
50 LKR0,24979 AUD
100 LKR0,49958 AUD
250 LKR1,24895 AUD
500 LKR2,49789 AUD
1000 LKR4,99579 AUD
2000 LKR9,99158 AUD
5000 LKR24,97895 AUD
10000 LKR49,95790 AUD