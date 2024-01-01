Convert AUD to JEP at the real exchange rate

250 Australian dollars to Jersey pounds

250 aud
129.64 jep

A$1.000 AUD = £0.5186 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.6240.9311.63157.3751.3761.354
1 GBP1.2731106.4571.1862.075200.3461.7521.723
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8820.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84389.79111.75168.981.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Jersey pound
1 AUD0,51856 JEP
5 AUD2,59279 JEP
10 AUD5,18558 JEP
20 AUD10,37116 JEP
50 AUD25,92790 JEP
100 AUD51,85580 JEP
250 AUD129,63950 JEP
500 AUD259,27900 JEP
1000 AUD518,55800 JEP
2000 AUD1.037,11600 JEP
5000 AUD2.592,79000 JEP
10000 AUD5.185,58000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Australian Dollar
1 JEP1,92843 AUD
5 JEP9,64215 AUD
10 JEP19,28430 AUD
20 JEP38,56860 AUD
50 JEP96,42150 AUD
100 JEP192,84300 AUD
250 JEP482,10750 AUD
500 JEP964,21500 AUD
1000 JEP1.928,43000 AUD
2000 JEP3.856,86000 AUD
5000 JEP9.642,15000 AUD
10000 JEP19.284,30000 AUD