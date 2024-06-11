Convert AUD to BND at the real exchange rate

20 Australian dollars to Brunei dollars

20 aud
17.86 bnd

A$1.000 AUD = B$0.8931 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.6170.9321.632157.2251.3781.353
1 GBP1.2721106.3491.1862.076199.9671.7521.721
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.021.880.0160.016
1 EUR1.0730.84389.69211.751168.6451.4781.452

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 AUD0,89307 BND
5 AUD4,46537 BND
10 AUD8,93074 BND
20 AUD17,86148 BND
50 AUD44,65370 BND
100 AUD89,30740 BND
250 AUD223,26850 BND
500 AUD446,53700 BND
1000 AUD893,07400 BND
2000 AUD1.786,14800 BND
5000 AUD4.465,37000 BND
10000 AUD8.930,74000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 BND1,11973 AUD
5 BND5,59865 AUD
10 BND11,19730 AUD
20 BND22,39460 AUD
50 BND55,98650 AUD
100 BND111,97300 AUD
250 BND279,93250 AUD
500 BND559,86500 AUD
1000 BND1.119,73000 AUD
2000 BND2.239,46000 AUD
5000 BND5.598,65000 AUD
10000 BND11.197,30000 AUD