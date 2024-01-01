amount-spellout.10000 Armenian drams to US dollars

Convert AMD to USD at the real exchange rate

10,000 amd
25.77 usd

֏1.000 AMD = $0.002577 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.7841.4771.6240.96420.035
1 GBP1.18711.275106.5331.7531.9271.14423.773
1 USD0.9310.784183.5591.3751.5110.89718.646
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / US Dollar
1 AMD0,00258 USD
5 AMD0,01289 USD
10 AMD0,02577 USD
20 AMD0,05155 USD
50 AMD0,12887 USD
100 AMD0,25775 USD
250 AMD0,64437 USD
500 AMD1,28873 USD
1000 AMD2,57746 USD
2000 AMD5,15492 USD
5000 AMD12,88730 USD
10000 AMD25,77460 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 USD387,97800 AMD
5 USD1.939,89000 AMD
10 USD3.879,78000 AMD
20 USD7.759,56000 AMD
50 USD19.398,90000 AMD
100 USD38.797,80000 AMD
250 USD96.994,50000 AMD
500 USD193.989,00000 AMD
1000 USD387.978,00000 AMD
2000 USD775.956,00000 AMD
5000 USD1.939.890,00000 AMD
10000 USD3.879.780,00000 AMD