Convert AMD to CHF

10 Armenian drams to Swiss francs

10 amd
0.02 chf

֏1.000 AMD = SFr.0.002312 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:47
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Swiss Franc
1 AMD0,00231 CHF
5 AMD0,01156 CHF
10 AMD0,02312 CHF
20 AMD0,04625 CHF
50 AMD0,11562 CHF
100 AMD0,23124 CHF
250 AMD0,57811 CHF
500 AMD1,15622 CHF
1000 AMD2,31243 CHF
2000 AMD4,62486 CHF
5000 AMD11,56215 CHF
10000 AMD23,12430 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Armenian Dram
1 CHF432,44600 AMD
5 CHF2.162,23000 AMD
10 CHF4.324,46000 AMD
20 CHF8.648,92000 AMD
50 CHF21.622,30000 AMD
100 CHF43.244,60000 AMD
250 CHF108.111,50000 AMD
500 CHF216.223,00000 AMD
1000 CHF432.446,00000 AMD
2000 CHF864.892,00000 AMD
5000 CHF2.162.230,00000 AMD
10000 CHF4.324.460,00000 AMD