Convert ALL to TTD at the real exchange rate

1 Albanian lek to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

1 all
0.07 ttd

Lek1.000 ALL = TT$0.07246 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.9310.7851.37558.64157.361.51383.554
1 EUR1.07410.8431.47762.97261.5961.62589.725
1 GBP1.2741.18711.75274.71873.0851.928106.461
1 CAD0.7270.6770.571142.6441.7091.160.756

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 ALL0,07246 TTD
5 ALL0,36231 TTD
10 ALL0,72463 TTD
20 ALL1,44926 TTD
50 ALL3,62315 TTD
100 ALL7,24629 TTD
250 ALL18,11572 TTD
500 ALL36,23145 TTD
1000 ALL72,46290 TTD
2000 ALL144,92580 TTD
5000 ALL362,31450 TTD
10000 ALL724,62900 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Albanian Lek
1 TTD13,80020 ALL
5 TTD69,00100 ALL
10 TTD138,00200 ALL
20 TTD276,00400 ALL
50 TTD690,01000 ALL
100 TTD1.380,02000 ALL
250 TTD3.450,05000 ALL
500 TTD6.900,10000 ALL
1000 TTD13.800,20000 ALL
2000 TTD27.600,40000 ALL
5000 TTD69.001,00000 ALL
10000 TTD138.002,00000 ALL