10,000 Albanian leks to Russian rubles

10,000 all
9,540.09 rub

Lek1.000 ALL = руб0.9540 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:10
How to convert Albanian leks to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Russian Ruble
1 ALL0,95401 RUB
5 ALL4,77005 RUB
10 ALL9,54009 RUB
20 ALL19,08018 RUB
50 ALL47,70045 RUB
100 ALL95,40090 RUB
250 ALL238,50225 RUB
500 ALL477,00450 RUB
1000 ALL954,00900 RUB
2000 ALL1.908,01800 RUB
5000 ALL4.770,04500 RUB
10000 ALL9.540,09000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Albanian Lek
1 RUB1,04821 ALL
5 RUB5,24105 ALL
10 RUB10,48210 ALL
20 RUB20,96420 ALL
50 RUB52,41050 ALL
100 RUB104,82100 ALL
250 RUB262,05250 ALL
500 RUB524,10500 ALL
1000 RUB1.048,21000 ALL
2000 RUB2.096,42000 ALL
5000 RUB5.241,05000 ALL
10000 RUB10.482,10000 ALL