1 Albanian lek to Romanian leus

Convert ALL to RON

1 all
0.05 ron

Lek1.000 ALL = L0.04960 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:07
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Romanian Leu
1 ALL0,04960 RON
5 ALL0,24802 RON
10 ALL0,49604 RON
20 ALL0,99209 RON
50 ALL2,48022 RON
100 ALL4,96043 RON
250 ALL12,40107 RON
500 ALL24,80215 RON
1000 ALL49,60430 RON
2000 ALL99,20860 RON
5000 ALL248,02150 RON
10000 ALL496,04300 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Albanian Lek
1 RON20,15950 ALL
5 RON100,79750 ALL
10 RON201,59500 ALL
20 RON403,19000 ALL
50 RON1.007,97500 ALL
100 RON2.015,95000 ALL
250 RON5.039,87500 ALL
500 RON10.079,75000 ALL
1000 RON20.159,50000 ALL
2000 RON40.319,00000 ALL
5000 RON100.797,50000 ALL
10000 RON201.595,00000 ALL