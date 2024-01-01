Convert ALL to JPY at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Albanian leks to Japanese yen

10,000 all
16,844 jpy

Lek1.000 ALL = ¥1.684 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.9310.7851.37458.6857.3251.5183.559
1 EUR1.07510.8431.47763.05161.5961.62389.784
1 GBP1.2751.18611.75274.79673.0691.925106.508
1 CAD0.7280.6770.571142.69641.7111.09960.799

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Japanese Yen
1 ALL1,68438 JPY
5 ALL8,42190 JPY
10 ALL16,84380 JPY
20 ALL33,68760 JPY
50 ALL84,21900 JPY
100 ALL168,43800 JPY
250 ALL421,09500 JPY
500 ALL842,19000 JPY
1000 ALL1.684,38000 JPY
2000 ALL3.368,76000 JPY
5000 ALL8.421,90000 JPY
10000 ALL16.843,80000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Albanian Lek
100 JPY59,36900 ALL
1000 JPY593,69000 ALL
1500 JPY890,53500 ALL
2000 JPY1.187,38000 ALL
3000 JPY1.781,07000 ALL
5000 JPY2.968,45000 ALL
5400 JPY3.205,92600 ALL
10000 JPY5.936,90000 ALL
15000 JPY8.905,35000 ALL
20000 JPY11.873,80000 ALL
25000 JPY14.842,25000 ALL
30000 JPY17.810,70000 ALL