Convert ALL to GEL at the real exchange rate

50 Albanian leks to Georgian laris

50 all
1.54 gel

Lek1.000 ALL = ₾0.03072 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.9310.7851.37558.67757.3571.51183.561
1 EUR1.07410.8431.47763.04361.6251.62389.778
1 GBP1.2751.18611.75274.79373.111.926106.511
1 CAD0.7270.6770.571142.68541.7251.09960.787

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Georgian Lari
1 ALL0,03072 GEL
5 ALL0,15360 GEL
10 ALL0,30719 GEL
20 ALL0,61439 GEL
50 ALL1,53597 GEL
100 ALL3,07194 GEL
250 ALL7,67985 GEL
500 ALL15,35970 GEL
1000 ALL30,71940 GEL
2000 ALL61,43880 GEL
5000 ALL153,59700 GEL
10000 ALL307,19400 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Albanian Lek
1 GEL32,55270 ALL
5 GEL162,76350 ALL
10 GEL325,52700 ALL
20 GEL651,05400 ALL
50 GEL1.627,63500 ALL
100 GEL3.255,27000 ALL
250 GEL8.138,17500 ALL
500 GEL16.276,35000 ALL
1000 GEL32.552,70000 ALL
2000 GEL65.105,40000 ALL
5000 GEL162.763,50000 ALL
10000 GEL325.527,00000 ALL