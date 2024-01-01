5 Albanian leks to Chilean pesos

5 all
49 clp

Lek1.000 ALL = $9.884 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:52
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.9310.7851.37558.67357.3571.51183.559
1 EUR1.07510.8431.47763.04761.6331.62389.788
1 GBP1.2751.18611.75274.78873.111.926106.508
1 CAD0.7270.6770.571142.68241.7251.09960.785

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Chilean Peso
1 ALL9,88368 CLP
5 ALL49,41840 CLP
10 ALL98,83680 CLP
20 ALL197,67360 CLP
50 ALL494,18400 CLP
100 ALL988,36800 CLP
250 ALL2.470,92000 CLP
500 ALL4.941,84000 CLP
1000 ALL9.883,68000 CLP
2000 ALL19.767,36000 CLP
5000 ALL49.418,40000 CLP
10000 ALL98.836,80000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Albanian Lek
1 CLP0,10118 ALL
5 CLP0,50589 ALL
10 CLP1,01177 ALL
20 CLP2,02354 ALL
50 CLP5,05885 ALL
100 CLP10,11770 ALL
250 CLP25,29425 ALL
500 CLP50,58850 ALL
1000 CLP101,17700 ALL
2000 CLP202,35400 ALL
5000 CLP505,88500 ALL
10000 CLP1.011,77000 ALL