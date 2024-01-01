amount-spellout.1000 Albanian leks to Bulgarian levs

Convert ALL to BGN at the real exchange rate

1000 all
19.49 bgn

Lek1.000 ALL = лв0.01949 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:41
How to convert Albanian leks to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Bulgarian Lev
1 ALL0.01949 BGN
5 ALL0.09746 BGN
10 ALL0.19491 BGN
20 ALL0.38983 BGN
50 ALL0.97457 BGN
100 ALL1.94913 BGN
250 ALL4.87282 BGN
500 ALL9.74565 BGN
1000 ALL19.49130 BGN
2000 ALL38.98260 BGN
5000 ALL97.45650 BGN
10000 ALL194.91300 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Albanian Lek
1 BGN51.30500 ALL
5 BGN256.52500 ALL
10 BGN513.05000 ALL
20 BGN1026.10000 ALL
50 BGN2565.25000 ALL
100 BGN5130.50000 ALL
250 BGN12826.25000 ALL
500 BGN25652.50000 ALL
1000 BGN51305.00000 ALL
2000 BGN102610.00000 ALL
5000 BGN256525.00000 ALL
10000 BGN513050.00000 ALL