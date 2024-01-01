Convert AED to VND at the real exchange rate

5,000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Vietnamese dongs

5,000 aed
3,46,35,200 vnd

د.إ1.000 AED = ₫6,927 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:18
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.561278.60.9310.78558.6861.37518.596
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7020.0160.223
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.728299.16110.84363.0171.47719.969

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Vietnamese Dong
1 AED6.927,04000 VND
5 AED34.635,20000 VND
10 AED69.270,40000 VND
20 AED138.540,80000 VND
50 AED346.352,00000 VND
100 AED692.704,00000 VND
250 AED1.731.760,00000 VND
500 AED3.463.520,00000 VND
1000 AED6.927.040,00000 VND
2000 AED13.854.080,00000 VND
5000 AED34.635.200,00000 VND
10000 AED69.270.400,00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1000 VND0,14436 AED
2000 VND0,28872 AED
5000 VND0,72181 AED
10000 VND1,44362 AED
20000 VND2,88724 AED
50000 VND7,21810 AED
100000 VND14,43620 AED
200000 VND28,87240 AED
500000 VND72,18100 AED
1000000 VND144,36200 AED
2000000 VND288,72400 AED
5000000 VND721,81000 AED