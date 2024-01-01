100 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Ugandan shillings

Convert AED to UGX at the real exchange rate

100 aed
1,02,516 ugx

د.إ1.000 AED = Ush1,025 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:13
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.559278.60.9310.78558.6851.37518.592
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7020.0160.223
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.726299.16110.84363.0161.47719.964

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Ugandan Shilling
1 AED1.025,16000 UGX
5 AED5.125,80000 UGX
10 AED10.251,60000 UGX
20 AED20.503,20000 UGX
50 AED51.258,00000 UGX
100 AED102.516,00000 UGX
250 AED256.290,00000 UGX
500 AED512.580,00000 UGX
1000 AED1.025.160,00000 UGX
2000 AED2.050.320,00000 UGX
5000 AED5.125.800,00000 UGX
10000 AED10.251.600,00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 UGX0,00098 AED
5 UGX0,00488 AED
10 UGX0,00975 AED
20 UGX0,01951 AED
50 UGX0,04877 AED
100 UGX0,09755 AED
250 UGX0,24387 AED
500 UGX0,48773 AED
1000 UGX0,97546 AED
2000 UGX1,95092 AED
5000 UGX4,87731 AED
10000 UGX9,75461 AED