Convert AED to SZL at the real exchange rate

10 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Eswatini Emalangeni

10 aed
50.56 szl

د.إ1.000 AED = L5.056 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:56
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Swazi Lilangeni
1 AED5,05642 SZL
5 AED25,28210 SZL
10 AED50,56420 SZL
20 AED101,12840 SZL
50 AED252,82100 SZL
100 AED505,64200 SZL
250 AED1.264,10500 SZL
500 AED2.528,21000 SZL
1000 AED5.056,42000 SZL
2000 AED10.112,84000 SZL
5000 AED25.282,10000 SZL
10000 AED50.564,20000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SZL0,19777 AED
5 SZL0,98884 AED
10 SZL1,97768 AED
20 SZL3,95536 AED
50 SZL9,88840 AED
100 SZL19,77680 AED
250 SZL49,44200 AED
500 SZL98,88400 AED
1000 SZL197,76800 AED
2000 SZL395,53600 AED
5000 SZL988,84000 AED
10000 SZL1.977,68000 AED