50 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Seychellois rupees

Convert AED to SCR at the real exchange rate

50 aed
185.75 scr

د.إ1.000 AED = ₨3.715 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:46
Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.561278.60.931350.7849658.6881.3751518.5809
1 INR0.011967313.334090.01114530.009393860.7023370.01645680.222363
1 PKR0.003589370.29993210.003342840.002817520.2106530.004935930.0666938
1 EUR1.0737589.7236299.14710.8428363.01621.4765719.9512

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Seychellois Rupee
1 AED3.71490 SCR
5 AED18.57450 SCR
10 AED37.14900 SCR
20 AED74.29800 SCR
50 AED185.74500 SCR
100 AED371.49000 SCR
250 AED928.72500 SCR
500 AED1857.45000 SCR
1000 AED3714.90000 SCR
2000 AED7429.80000 SCR
5000 AED18574.50000 SCR
10000 AED37149.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SCR0.26919 AED
5 SCR1.34594 AED
10 SCR2.69187 AED
20 SCR5.38374 AED
50 SCR13.45935 AED
100 SCR26.91870 AED
250 SCR67.29675 AED
500 SCR134.59350 AED
1000 SCR269.18700 AED
2000 SCR538.37400 AED
5000 SCR1345.93500 AED
10000 SCR2691.87000 AED