Convert AED to PEN at the real exchange rate

5,000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Peruvian nuevo soles

5,000 aed
5,146.95 pen

د.إ1.000 AED = S/.1.029 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.564278.60.9310.78558.6871.37518.577
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7020.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.731299.16110.84363.0181.47719.948

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 AED1,02939 PEN
5 AED5,14695 PEN
10 AED10,29390 PEN
20 AED20,58780 PEN
50 AED51,46950 PEN
100 AED102,93900 PEN
250 AED257,34750 PEN
500 AED514,69500 PEN
1000 AED1.029,39000 PEN
2000 AED2.058,78000 PEN
5000 AED5.146,95000 PEN
10000 AED10.293,90000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PEN0,97145 AED
5 PEN4,85725 AED
10 PEN9,71449 AED
20 PEN19,42898 AED
50 PEN48,57245 AED
100 PEN97,14490 AED
250 PEN242,86225 AED
500 PEN485,72450 AED
1000 PEN971,44900 AED
2000 PEN1.942,89800 AED
5000 PEN4.857,24500 AED
10000 PEN9.714,49000 AED