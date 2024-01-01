100 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Malaysian ringgits

Convert AED to MYR at the real exchange rate

100 aed
128.44 myr

د.إ1.000 AED = RM1.284 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:11
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Malaysian Ringgit
1 AED1,28435 MYR
5 AED6,42175 MYR
10 AED12,84350 MYR
20 AED25,68700 MYR
50 AED64,21750 MYR
100 AED128,43500 MYR
250 AED321,08750 MYR
500 AED642,17500 MYR
1000 AED1.284,35000 MYR
2000 AED2.568,70000 MYR
5000 AED6.421,75000 MYR
10000 AED12.843,50000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MYR0,77860 AED
5 MYR3,89301 AED
10 MYR7,78601 AED
20 MYR15,57202 AED
50 MYR38,93005 AED
100 MYR77,86010 AED
250 MYR194,65025 AED
500 MYR389,30050 AED
1000 MYR778,60100 AED
2000 MYR1.557,20200 AED
5000 MYR3.893,00500 AED
10000 MYR7.786,01000 AED