10 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Myanmar kyats

Convert AED to MMK at the real exchange rate

10 aed
5725.49 mmk

د.إ1.000 AED = K572.5 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.5574278.60.93110.78477558.70451.3750518.5801
1 INR0.011967813.334230.01114320.009392050.7025650.01645640.222363
1 PKR0.003589370.29991910.003342060.002816850.2107120.004935570.066691
1 EUR1.07489.7406299.21610.84283563.04861.476819.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Myanma Kyat
1 AED572.54900 MMK
5 AED2862.74500 MMK
10 AED5725.49000 MMK
20 AED11450.98000 MMK
50 AED28627.45000 MMK
100 AED57254.90000 MMK
250 AED143137.25000 MMK
500 AED286274.50000 MMK
1000 AED572549.00000 MMK
2000 AED1145098.00000 MMK
5000 AED2862745.00000 MMK
10000 AED5725490.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MMK0.00175 AED
5 MMK0.00873 AED
10 MMK0.01747 AED
20 MMK0.03493 AED
50 MMK0.08733 AED
100 MMK0.17466 AED
250 MMK0.43665 AED
500 MMK0.87329 AED
1000 MMK1.74658 AED
2000 MMK3.49316 AED
5000 MMK8.73290 AED
10000 MMK17.46580 AED