Convert AED to MGA at the real exchange rate

10 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Malagasy ariaries

10 aed
12,114 mga

د.إ1.000 AED = Ar1,211 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.558278.60.9310.78558.71.37518.58
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7030.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.745299.2310.84363.0471.47719.956

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Malagasy Ariary
1 AED1.211,36000 MGA
5 AED6.056,80000 MGA
10 AED12.113,60000 MGA
20 AED24.227,20000 MGA
50 AED60.568,00000 MGA
100 AED121.136,00000 MGA
250 AED302.840,00000 MGA
500 AED605.680,00000 MGA
1000 AED1.211.360,00000 MGA
2000 AED2.422.720,00000 MGA
5000 AED6.056.800,00000 MGA
10000 AED12.113.600,00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MGA0,00083 AED
5 MGA0,00413 AED
10 MGA0,00826 AED
20 MGA0,01651 AED
50 MGA0,04128 AED
100 MGA0,08255 AED
250 MGA0,20638 AED
500 MGA0,41276 AED
1000 MGA0,82552 AED
2000 MGA1,65104 AED
5000 MGA4,12761 AED
10000 MGA8,25521 AED