Convert AED to GIP at the real exchange rate

5 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Gibraltar pounds

5 aed
1.07 gip

د.إ1.000 AED = £0.2137 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.556278.60.9310.78558.7091.37518.587
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7030.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.752299.25810.84363.0621.47719.965

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Gibraltar Pound
1 AED0,21367 GIP
5 AED1,06837 GIP
10 AED2,13674 GIP
20 AED4,27348 GIP
50 AED10,68370 GIP
100 AED21,36740 GIP
250 AED53,41850 GIP
500 AED106,83700 GIP
1000 AED213,67400 GIP
2000 AED427,34800 GIP
5000 AED1.068,37000 GIP
10000 AED2.136,74000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 GIP4,68002 AED
5 GIP23,40010 AED
10 GIP46,80020 AED
20 GIP93,60040 AED
50 GIP234,00100 AED
100 GIP468,00200 AED
250 GIP1.170,00500 AED
500 GIP2.340,01000 AED
1000 GIP4.680,02000 AED
2000 GIP9.360,04000 AED
5000 GIP23.400,10000 AED
10000 GIP46.800,20000 AED