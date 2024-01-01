Convert AED to CHF at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Swiss francs

10,000 aed
2,443.88 chf

د.إ1.000 AED = SFr.0.2444 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:22
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.566278.60.9310.78558.711.37518.572
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7030.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.763299.25810.84363.0641.47719.949

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Swiss Franc
1 AED0,24439 CHF
5 AED1,22194 CHF
10 AED2,44388 CHF
20 AED4,88776 CHF
50 AED12,21940 CHF
100 AED24,43880 CHF
250 AED61,09700 CHF
500 AED122,19400 CHF
1000 AED244,38800 CHF
2000 AED488,77600 CHF
5000 AED1.221,94000 CHF
10000 AED2.443,88000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CHF4,09185 AED
5 CHF20,45925 AED
10 CHF40,91850 AED
20 CHF81,83700 AED
50 CHF204,59250 AED
100 CHF409,18500 AED
250 CHF1.022,96250 AED
500 CHF2.045,92500 AED
1000 CHF4.091,85000 AED
2000 CHF8.183,70000 AED
5000 CHF20.459,25000 AED
10000 CHF40.918,50000 AED