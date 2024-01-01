amount-spellout.10000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert AED to BTN at the real exchange rate

10,000 aed
2,27,513 btn

د.إ1.000 AED = Nu.22.75 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.569278.60.9310.78558.7081.37518.568
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7030.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.757299.2310.84363.0561.47719.943

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 AED22,75130 BTN
5 AED113,75650 BTN
10 AED227,51300 BTN
20 AED455,02600 BTN
50 AED1.137,56500 BTN
100 AED2.275,13000 BTN
250 AED5.687,82500 BTN
500 AED11.375,65000 BTN
1000 AED22.751,30000 BTN
2000 AED45.502,60000 BTN
5000 AED113.756,50000 BTN
10000 AED227.513,00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BTN0,04395 AED
5 BTN0,21977 AED
10 BTN0,43954 AED
20 BTN0,87907 AED
50 BTN2,19768 AED
100 BTN4,39536 AED
250 BTN10,98840 AED
500 BTN21,97680 AED
1000 BTN43,95360 AED
2000 BTN87,90720 AED
5000 BTN219,76800 AED
10000 BTN439,53600 AED