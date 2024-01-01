Convert AED to AOA at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Angolan kwanzas

10,000 aed
23,48,650 aoa

د.إ1.000 AED = Kz234.9 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.587278.60.9310.78558.7131.37518.554
1 INR0.01213.3330.0110.0090.7020.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.785299.25810.84363.0671.47719.929

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Angolan Kwanza
1 AED234,86500 AOA
5 AED1.174,32500 AOA
10 AED2.348,65000 AOA
20 AED4.697,30000 AOA
50 AED11.743,25000 AOA
100 AED23.486,50000 AOA
250 AED58.716,25000 AOA
500 AED117.432,50000 AOA
1000 AED234.865,00000 AOA
2000 AED469.730,00000 AOA
5000 AED1.174.325,00000 AOA
10000 AED2.348.650,00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 AOA0,00426 AED
5 AOA0,02129 AED
10 AOA0,04258 AED
20 AOA0,08516 AED
50 AOA0,21289 AED
100 AOA0,42578 AED
250 AOA1,06444 AED
500 AOA2,12889 AED
1000 AOA4,25777 AED
2000 AOA8,51554 AED
5000 AOA21,28885 AED
10000 AOA42,57770 AED