COLAS stock information

COLAS is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under RE.PAR.

What is the current performance of RE.PAR stock? As of 21-12-2023, the stock price stands at 175 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a RE.PAR share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 175 EUR.



On 21-12-2023 RE.PAR stock opened at 175 EUR, reached a high of 175 EUR, and a low of 175 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 175 EUR, while the closing price is 175 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 6682, indicating the level of market activity.



COLAS during the last trading day has seen a high of 175 EUR and a low of 175 EUR.

What is the live share price of COLAS? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of COLAS, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of COLAS is currently worth 175 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

