KELSO GROUP HOLDINGS PLC stock information

KELSO GROUP HOLDINGS PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under KLSO.LON.

What is the current performance of KLSO.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.038 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a KLSO.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.038 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 KLSO.LON stock opened at 0.0381 GBP, reached a high of 0.0381 GBP, and a low of 0.03733 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.038 GBP, while the closing price is 0.038 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1000000, indicating the level of market activity.



KELSO GROUP HOLDINGS PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.0381 GBP and a low of 0.03733 GBP.

What is the live share price of KELSO GROUP HOLDINGS PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of KELSO GROUP HOLDINGS PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of KELSO GROUP HOLDINGS PLC is currently worth 0.038 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

